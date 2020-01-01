ABAD Congratulated newly Elected Office Bearers of Karachi Press Club

KARACHI – Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has congratulated newly elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club and Democrats Panel on tremendous victory in annual election 2019-20.

Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Wrind, Vice Chairman Abdur Rehman, Chairman Southern Region Mohammad Ali Ratadia congratulated newly elected Vice president Saeed Sarbazi (who is Acting President), Treasurer Raja Kamran, Secretary Arman Sabir, Joint Secretary Muhammad Saqib Sagheer and members of governing body Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Abdul Waheed Rajpar, Atique-Ur-Rehman, Beena Qayoom, Saeed Ahmed Lashari and Zain Ali and expressed hope that newly elected body of Karachi Press Club will continue to play its role for exposing the corruption in government departments and also for the betterment of construction industry because construction industry is creating second largest job opportunity after agriculture sector.

Office bearers of ABAD assured newly elected body of Karachi Press Club full support from ABAD for struggle of freedom of press and freedom of expressions all over the country.

They said that journalists have played important role in development of Karachi and many of problems regarding construction sector have been solved by active cooperation of mediapersons.It is pertinent to say that Saeed Sarbazi is acting president of Karachi press club as the election for the post of president tied between Malik Ahmed Khan and Imtiaz Faran.

