Karachi : A solo show of Bushra Waqas Khan “The Radiant Star “, opens on Tuesday January 7th 2025, from 4 pm – 7 pm @ Canvas Gallery.

“This body of work draws from a deeply personal yet universally resonant inspiration: the star imprinted on Pakistan’s official Affidavit paper. A small yet significant mark that carries layers of identity, formality and trust – often overlooked but inherently powerful.

This work reimagines the star not just as a celestial body but as a symbol of light and transformation. “

Khan graduated from the prestigious National College of Arts ( NCA ) , Lahore in 2008 .

In her current practice, Khan reimagines the intricate designs of a state document better known as an Affidavit or Oath paper. These papers, often associated with legal ownership and rights, particularly of men, symbolise systemic exclusion and the perpetuation of patriarchal norms. By manipulating and strategically repeating these patterns, she creates visually elaborate and conceptually charged works, encompassing both 2D and 3D forms.

The show remains open daily until Thursday January 16th 2025, from 11 am – 7 pm (excluding Sunday)