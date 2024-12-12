KARACHI – In a historic move, A-level courses will be introduced in Sindh’s government colleges, offering equal academic opportunities to students across the region.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah made the announcement during a ceremony, unveiling plans to roll out A-level classes at selected public colleges. The initiative aims to empower students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, by providing them with enhanced opportunities for academic and professional growth.

During the event, the Minister also distributed offer letters to hundreds of newly appointed lecturers who had successfully passed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exams. He emphasized the pivotal role of college education in shaping students’ futures and stressed that the introduction of A-level classes would enable students to compete on the global academic stage. Shah also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve educational standards in government colleges, with a focus on supporting students from marginalized areas.

This development marks a major milestone in Sindh’s educational reforms, opening up new prospects for both students and educators in the region.