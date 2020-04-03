WORKING PROTOCOL must be Ensured to run Industry after Lockdown;Mr. Maqsood Ahmad Naz, CEO Olympia Group

Mr. Maqsood Ahmad Naz, CEO Olympia Group and Founder and President of Shelter & Care Foundation, Lahore said in his statement that he, whole heartedly supports and endorses the initiative of Respected Mr. Imran Khan, the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan of distributing the Rashan packages among poor and needy families through Ehsaas programme. He was talking to the team of Shelter and Care Foundation Volunteers after getting registered the foundation with Ehsaas programme.

At this occasion he also shared his serious concern over prolonged lockdown as it would be a disaster for poor and slowly recovering economy of Pakistan. It will be resulted in increase in unemployment and crimes, he said. Moreover, the government’s efforts in this regard will also become futile. He proposed that government should immediately take all the Chambers, FPCCI and Trade Bodies in confidence to form committees for each sector to design a Working Protocol for the industry operations after lockdown.

He suggested that all industry workers of fifty (50) years and above age bracket must be sent on leave with pay and State Bank of Pakistan should provide relief to such industries doing this practice. PPE of the industrial workers must be ensured for better health environment at work place in industrial units. This Working Protocol must be strictly monitored by Commissioner Office Team so may the health of workers be ensured. Only, through this way a healthy industrial activity can be ensured.

Further while talking to his team, he also admired the leadership abilities of Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, honorable Governor Punjab in this critical situation and appreciated his proactive approach to fight against the Corona pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...