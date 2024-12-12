ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are expected to rise by Rs2.5 per liter starting December 16, 2024. This increase, part of measures to support refinery upgrades, will bring petrol prices to around Rs254.60 and diesel to Rs260 per liter. The Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) is being adjusted to aid this process. The Petroleum Division is preparing a summary for the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), aiming to improve local petroleum production. Sales tax exemptions have delayed agreements with OGRA.