China lauds Pakistan’s support in wake of coronavirus epidemic

Muhammad Saleem 13 hours ago
BEIJING – China has reiterated its appreciation over the enormous support and assistance offered by Pakistan in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s new Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his briefing in Beijing noted that Pakistan’s two houses of Parliament passed resolutions in support of China’s efforts to fight the epidemic.

He said this fact once again shows that the two countries are true friends and good brothers through thick and thin.

About well-being of Pakistani citizens and students currently living in China, he said that the Chinese government would also act with a high sense of responsibility to strengthen communication with Pakistan and take care of Pakistanis in China just like Chinese citizens.

