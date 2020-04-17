PAKISTAN

US announces $8 mln more support to assist Pakistan fight coronavirus

Muhammad Saleem 17 mins ago
ISLAMABAD – The United States on Friday announced $8 million more support for Pakistan to help it fight coronavirus by building more mobile laboratories, operation centers and training of the healthcare workers.

“Today, I am proud to announce several new ways America is partnering with Pakistan to combat coronavirus with more than $8 million in new contributions,” US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones said in a video message released by the embassy.

This is in addition to an earlier support of $2 million by the United States to Pakistan. All of the said contributions were identified as top priority needs by the Pakistani authorities, and they are fully paid for by the American people.

The funding would be utilized for providing three new mobile labs so Pakistanis living in virus hotspots can be tested, treated, and monitored to stop the spread, through $3 million in contributions.

High-tech emergency operations centers would be established in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan with the funding of $1 million. Around $2 million would be spent to train community healthcare workers to assist people in their homes to lessen the burden on hospitals.

The funding would also help conduct life-saving activities in Afghan refugee and host communities in Pakistan with $2.4 million, administered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

