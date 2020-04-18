WORLD

Cleaning and repairing of the pilgrimage installed in the Ka’aba has been completed

Social media-driven video verification of Badr Sa’id Al-Jawaharji family honoring the pilgrimage cleanser

Stone cleansing is done three to four times a year – in the context of questions after the video clips related to social media have been released.

 The cleansing and repairing of the pilgrimage were completed, said Faisal Bin Mohammad Mahmood Badar, an elder of the Jawaharji family.  Faisal Badar added that our family has had the honor of cleaning the pillar for over a hundred years.

Faisal Badar said that our family receives the mercy of the Tabernacle, the Kaaba door and the repair of the pilgrimage three to four times a year – Muslims around the world have a deep devotion to the pilgrims.  One of the stones – millions of people who come to Umrah, Hajj, and pilgrimage – try to touch and kiss the pilgrim.  Often, it is not known that cleaning, repairing and disposing of the pilgrimage is done according to the scheduled times

