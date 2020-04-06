“Urooj Fatima Social Activist” share her point of view that during the Lockdown situation.

Urooj Fatima share her point of view that during the Lockdown situation public is not getting out of their houses as in this situation they people will getting deficiency of “vitamin D” as people are not going out of their houses so they need to go their roof top and they should take some sun raise and start taking some vitamin D tablet in order to overcome this deficiency as it may cause trouble in future for masses to have joint pains due to this deficiency if it may occur and people can also take some advice from their family doctors to overcome this deficiency.

