Hyderabad : To spread the message of Islam across the universe, the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) endured immense hardships, offered unparalleled sacrifices, and carried out an extraordinary and tireless struggle. Following in his footsteps, the descendants of the Prophet (PBUH) had to make even greater efforts, including sacrificing their own lives and those of their children, to propagate the same faith to the Muslim Ummah. It is due to these supreme sacrifices that Islam gained eternal life and stands indebted to these pure and righteous personalities.

These views were expressed by District Shia Preacher and Imam of Friday Prayer at Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Mosque, Qadamgah Moula Ali, Maulana Syed Haider Abbas Zaidi, along with Zaker-e-Ahl-e-Bayt Syed Waseem Haider Zaidi, Syed Ariz Mehdi Jafri, Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars, and Maulana Jabran Ghazanfar Zaidi. They were speaking at the launch ceremony of Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars’s new book “Fiqh-e-Muhammadi (PBUH)” at Jamia Alaviya Mashari’ul Uloom today.

They emphasized that it is our fundamental responsibility to inform the Muslim Ummah, especially the younger generation, about the challenges Islam faced throughout centuries to reach us. By authoring “Fiqh-e-Muhammadi (PBUH)”, Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars has fulfilled this vital religious duty, which is a commendable service to the faith. The way he has succinctly documented centuries of history in this book is akin to capturing an ocean in a jar. May Allah Almighty and the revered Imams (AS) grant him great rewards for this noble service.

The event also featured speeches by Syed Ali Ghazanfar Shah Jehanian, Syed Muhammad Ahmed Jafri, Zaheer Mirza, Niaz Hussain Laghari, Syed Aftab Jafri, and others. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the guests were presented with traditional Sindhi Ajraks as tokens of appreciation by Sohail Ahmed Palari, Tahir Ali Soomro, and Shahnawaz Solangi. Following the formal inauguration, the book was unveiled, and Syed Muhammad Zaki Shah Jehanian and Syed Hasnain Haider Jafri had the honor of reciting eulogies and praises.