Ufone felicitates Karachi Press Club New Leadership

KARACHI – Ufone maintained its tradition to support the empowerment of journalists’ fraternity as its team felicitated the newly-elected body of Karachi Press Club (KPC), Pakistan’s most renowned and hi-tech press club, on the wining of the recent election.

  • Amir Pasha, Head of Media and CSR, Ufone congratulates the newly-elected body of Karachi Press Club. President Imtiaz Khan Faran and other office bearers were also present.

Amir Pasha, Head of Public Relations Ufone met President Imtiaz Khan Faran KPC and discussed the increasing demand for technology particularly mobile internet in the field of journalism.

His efforts were appreciated to support journalists’ community through the platform of KPC.

The elected members of KPC include Finance Secretary Raja Kamran and Joint Secretary Saqib Sagheer. Members of the governing body were also present including Beena Khan, Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Liaquat Mughal, Saeed Lashari, Zain Ali, Waheed Rajpur, and Atiq-ur-Rahman.

