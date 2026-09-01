Ufone and Telenor Pakistan celebrate nine awards at Dragons of Pakistan 2026.

PTML brands secured two Gold, two Silver and five Black Dragons for campaigns spanning marketing, digital, media, public relations and content creation.

KARACHI, September 1, 2026: Ufone and Telenor Pakistan have won a combined nine awards at the Dragons of Pakistan 2026, earning recognition across marketing, public relations, media, digital communications, content creation and small-budget campaigns.

The awards included two Gold Dragons, two Silver Dragons and five Black Dragons, highlighting the creative work produced by the two PTML brands across multiple consumer and communication platforms.

Ufone secured five awards, with its campaign “Babar Azam’s Lost Phone, Data Bohhaaat Hai” emerging as one of its strongest performers. The campaign won Gold Dragons in both the Marketing Discipline and Public Relations categories, while also receiving a Black Dragon in Media.

The brand also earned a Silver Dragon in Media for its “Super 5” campaign and another Silver Dragon in the Digital category for “5G Launch: It’s More Than Just Speed.”

Telenor Pakistan Adds Four Black Dragons

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Telenor Pakistan contributed four Black Dragons to PTML’s overall tally.

Its campaigns received recognition in Content Creation, Digital, Small Budget and Public Relations.

The winning work included “Comic Feeds” in Content Creation, “Tension Ko Smash Karo” in Digital, “Karachi Ka Connection” in the Small Budget category and “Influencer Tactical Campaigns” in Public Relations.

The results reflected the brands’ presence across a wide range of communication formats, including digital platforms, social media, entertainment, technology and influencer-led campaigns.

PTML Celebrates Creative Recognition

Commenting on the awards, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Commercial Officer of PTML, said the recognition reflected the efforts of the companies’ teams and creative partners.

He said the campaigns demonstrated PTML’s commitment to developing innovative products and services supported by communication designed to connect with audiences.

The nine awards also underline the importance of consumer insights and creative storytelling in building effective campaigns across different media and platforms.

With recognition spanning traditional marketing, public relations, digital communication and content creation, Ufone and Telenor Pakistan have strengthened their position among the notable performers at the Dragons of Pakistan 2026.

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