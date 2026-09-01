Standard Chartered Pakistan and Dolmen Group partner to support home ownership at Grove Residency in Karachi.

Eligible buyers at Grove Residency in Karachi can access savings of at least Rs5 million alongside tailored home financing solutions.

KARACHI, September 1, 2026: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan and Dolmen Group have entered into a partnership aimed at providing exclusive benefits and financing solutions for clients interested in purchasing homes at Grove Residency, Dolmen Group’s latest residential development in Karachi.

Under the collaboration, eligible clients purchasing qualifying properties will be able to access savings of at least PKR 5 million, along with tailored home financing options designed to support their home ownership plans.

The initiative combines Standard Chartered’s experience in home financing with Dolmen Group’s expertise in developing major real estate projects. The partnership aims to provide prospective homeowners with greater financial flexibility and value when making long-term property investment decisions.

Financing Solutions for Grove Residency Buyers

Grove Residency is located near the KPT Interchange in Karachi and is positioned within one of the city’s emerging residential corridors.

Eligible clients will also have access to Standard Chartered Saadiq Home Finance solutions, offering flexible financing options to support customers throughout the home-buying process.

Saadya Riaz, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Pakistan, said modern homebuyers increasingly require more than traditional financing.

She said customers were looking for trusted advice and solutions aligned with their individual financial circumstances and long-term objectives. The collaboration with Dolmen Group, she added, brings together a premium residential offering and tailored financing options to help clients make informed home ownership decisions.

Dolmen Group Highlights Modern Community Living

Faisal Nadeem, CEO and Director of Dolmen Group, said the company remained focused on developing projects that deliver lasting value and quality.

He said Grove Residency represented the group’s vision for modern community living and that the partnership with Standard Chartered would provide prospective homeowners with more convenient access to financing solutions.

The collaboration is expected to support buyers seeking greater flexibility while planning one of their most significant financial investments.

Focus on Long-Term Home Ownership

The partnership also reflects Standard Chartered’s broader strategy of strengthening its home finance offering through solutions designed around changing customer requirements.

By combining banking expertise with strategic real estate partnerships, the bank aims to help clients work towards long-term financial goals and build wealth through property ownership.

The initiative provides another example of collaboration between Pakistan’s banking and real estate sectors as developers and financial institutions seek to make property ownership more accessible through structured financing solutions.

Follow THE AZB