UBG appeals to PM for relief in demurrage and storage charges.

Web Desk 54 mins ago
Mr. S.M. Muneer leader of the Business Community and patron in chief of United Business Group (UBG) has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to instruct the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for waiver of all storage and demurrage charges at the Ports and all the Terminals of Pakistan from 17th March, 2020 to 20th April, 2020 (lockdown period) over and above the free time already allowed.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs should also instruct all the Shipping Lines to waive off all storage / detention charges from 17th March, 2020 to 20th April, 2020 (lockdown period) over and above the free time already allowed.

 The waiver of storage / demurrage / detention charges should apply to all containerized and non containerized cargoes both import and export.

 S. M. Muneer has said that this will not only help in ease of doing business, reduce the cost of doing business but will also be of great help to the business community in these difficult times.

 S. M. Muneer has requested that these notifications should be issued ASAP.

Web Desk

