WORLD

Hurriyet leaders condemn Indian’s new Kashmir domicile law

Theazb Web Desk 14 hours ago
0 0 Less than a minute

KARACHI – In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet Leaders and Organizations have strongly condemned Indian’s new Kashmir domicile law terming it as a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Under the new law, those Indian citizens who have resided for a period of 15 years or studied for a period of seven years in the Indian Occupied Kashmir are now eligible to become permanent residents.

The domicile would also be given to the children of Indian government officials who have served in the territory for ten years.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Presidential Message on National Veterans Small Business Week

Presidential Message on National Veterans Small Business Week

November 5, 2018

UNHCR expresses concern over the citizenship issue in Assam

September 1, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges Gulf states to heal rift

January 13, 2019
Donald Trump

Trump acknowledges U.S. ‘may be’ headed for recession, House passes coronavirus aid package

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: