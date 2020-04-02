Hurriyet leaders condemn Indian’s new Kashmir domicile law

KARACHI – In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet Leaders and Organizations have strongly condemned Indian’s new Kashmir domicile law terming it as a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Under the new law, those Indian citizens who have resided for a period of 15 years or studied for a period of seven years in the Indian Occupied Kashmir are now eligible to become permanent residents.

The domicile would also be given to the children of Indian government officials who have served in the territory for ten years.

