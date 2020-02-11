Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan will promote bilateral ties: PM

ISLAMABAD -Prime Minister Imran Khan says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will help promote multi-faceted bilateral relations between the two countries.

He was addressing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review arrangements for the visit.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly historic relations, and both the countries supported each other in every hour of need.

Imran Khan appreciated the Turkish leadership for extending firm support to Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue.

The Prime Minister directed Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar to ensure implementation of bilateral agreements, which will be signed during Turkish president’s meetings with Pakistani leadership.



