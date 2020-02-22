Two decades of war on terror to be consolidated: COAS

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says gains of two decades of war on terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region.

In a statement on completion of three years of launch of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said the army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan irrespective of the cost.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on the occasion, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said security forces and intelligence agencies, backed by the nation, have achieved unparalleled success in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad at a monumental cost paid in men and material.

He said in this journey from terrorism to tourism, the security forces were backed by the entire nation.

The DG ISPR said Operation Radd-ul Fasaad was launched on 22 Feb 2017 across the country to consolidate gains of all past operations, indiscriminately eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, ensuring security of Pakistan’s borders.

He said we also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists’ ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces.

