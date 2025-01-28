Karachi : The harsh criticism of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by Karachi’s business community has put the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership under significant pressure. Following the traders’ dissatisfaction with the Sindh government’s performance, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited them to a luncheon to address their concerns and discuss suggestions for resolving key issues.

This is not the first time the Sindh government has faced criticism over its performance. For the past 30 to 35 years, traders and citizens have frequently expressed the need for a leader like Shahbaz Sharif in Sindh to set the province on a path to progress, similar to Punjab.

Once a province that was decades ahead of Punjab in development, Sindh now stands as a symbol of underdevelopment. Despite being the highest contributor to the country’s revenue and having autonomy, why has the Sindh government failed to ensure consistent progress?

Traders argue that the Sindh government often blames its shortcomings on the federal government, while ignoring the fact that it has full autonomy to make decisions. The lack of effective administrative strategies and execution has become evident.

This situation presents a major challenge for the PPP, especially for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Restoring the confidence of traders and citizens will require decisive actions and a commitment to implementing concrete policies aimed at Sindh’s development.