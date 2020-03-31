Tara Uzra Dawood is living her dream life. She has a job she loves, family and friends she adores and all the opportunities that she wants. She’s studied at Cornell University, Oxford University and Harvard Law School; CEO of her own company; on the board of numerous high profile organizations; and travels and gives speeches all around the world. She recently met with Hilary Rodham Clinton, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Tara Uzra just returned from the Commonwealth Business Forum Perth 2011 where her Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND have been asked to help spearhead the creation of a Women’s Commonwealth Business Council. She also recently spoke on women entrepreneurship at the Prime Minister’s Summit on Entrepreneurship in Istanbul. Tara Uzra is also a popular columnist and journalist and has interviewed various national and international celebrities.
Tara Uzra Dawood is all about self-optimization. Whether it’s running investment advisory services or coaching people to achieve their dream lives, she sincerely believes you can have it all, she is eager to share with everyone just how you too can achieve your dreams.
Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND Promoting quality education, healthcare and social enterprise with a special focus on women, minorities, youth and the disabled through establishing and supporting institutions, including focus on all types of disaster relief, that ensure participation of vulnerable sections of society in the economy.
LIFE EVENTS
Pakistan State Oil
Director – Board of Management & Board of Directors (Feb 2019 – Present)
Pakistan Refinery Limited
Director (Feb 2020 – Present)
Educate A Girl
Founder (Nov 2015 – Present)
Lean in Pakistan
Founder (Oct 2014 – Present)
Dawood Global Foundation
President (Dec 2010 – Present)
LADIESFUND®
President (2007 – Present)
DAWOODPERKS
CEO (2004 – Present)
786 Investments Limited
Owner & CEO (Mar 2003 – Present)
Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan
Director (2008 – Present)
DelectablyChic! (Formerly Prospere Magazine)
Contributor (Apr 2008 – Apr 2019)
Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited
Director (Oct 2016 – Dec 2018)
Ellevate Network
President, Toronto Chapter (2008 – 2016)
European Development Days
Speaker (Oct 2012)
Danube University Krems
Professor/Lecturer (Feb 2012 – May 2012)
International Investment Funds Association
Member (2004 – 2012)
The Friday Times
Freelance Journalist (2004 – 2012)
International Federation of Business and Professional Women
Member (2008 – 2011)
Libas International
Contributor (2003 – 2011)
Dawn Group of Newspapers
Contributor (2000 – 2011)
Divas in the City
Speaker (2010)
Asia Oceania Regional Meeting
Speaker and Delegate (2010)
Fleming Gulf Conferences
Speaker (2008 – 2010)
Extreme Enterpreneurship Tour
Speaker (2006)
Cornell University, Psychology Department
Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant (1994 – 1995)
FAVORITE QUOTES
Madonna
“Poor is the man whose pleasures depend on the permission of another”
“Why settle for a spark, when you can set the whole world on fire?”
The Princess Bride
Buttercup: We’ll never survive.
Westley: Nonsense, you only say that because nobody ever has.
Eleanor Roosevelt
A woman is like a teabag. You never know how strong she is until she’s in hot water.
Oscar Wilde
Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.
Confucious
It is better to light one small candle than to curse the darkness.
George Bernard Shaw
I learned long ago never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.
Polonius in Hamlet by William Shakespeare
This above all: to thine own self are true.
Reviews
Danielle Duplin
Cofounder, Global Director at AGENCY,
Innovation Producer & Public Speaking Coach
Free Wind Productions
Tara is changing the world, one girl at a time. She has the talent and the tenacity to lead a thriving global organization that educates deserving girls who either by culture or by circumstance do not have access to high-quality content or teachers. Equally important, Tara also brings a unique passion and perspective to help the girls feel beautiful as they learn. Tara is a role model for young women who strive to have meaningful careers; their traditional upbringing notwithstanding. It was a pleasure, and an honor, working with Tara on her talk for YPO, and to see first-hand her expertise, warmth, and hard-earned wisdom that she put into every word. I can’t wait to see where it takes her next!
Anum Shakeel
Global Shaper – Karachi
World Economic Forum
It was an interesting experience working with TUD. She helped and guides her staff on every single step in very polite and professional way. I have learned a lot from her and will In Sha Allah follow her in my professional career. Her interpersonal skills, management capabilities and above all a commitment make her shine wherever her professional ambitions take her. I wish Good Luck to TUD
Aileen Mens
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
I had the privilege of working with Tara to launch 85 Broads in Toronto. Tara is organized, efficient, insightful and achievement oriented. Her successes to date are both numerous and spectacular. I offer a high recommendation for Tara without reservation.
James McCloskey
Shareholder Services Representative II
The Bank of New York Mellon
Tara’s truly a Renaissance woman. She has degrees from Cornell, Oxford, and Harvard. She runs her own capital management company (DCM Ltd), is an expert public speaker and writer, and has interests as diverse as finance, fashion, charity, sports, and entrepreneurship. She believes in the ability people around her, and bolsters their confidence. If you’re in finance, entrepreneurship, charity, or conference planning, check Tara out. You won’t regret it!
