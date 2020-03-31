Tara Uzra Dawood is living her dream life. She has a job she loves, family and friends she adores and all the opportunities that she wants. She’s studied at Cornell University, Oxford University and Harvard Law School; CEO of her own company; on the board of numerous high profile organizations; and travels and gives speeches all around the world. She recently met with Hilary Rodham Clinton, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Tara Uzra just returned from the Commonwealth Business Forum Perth 2011 where her Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND have been asked to help spearhead the creation of a Women’s Commonwealth Business Council. She also recently spoke on women entrepreneurship at the Prime Minister’s Summit on Entrepreneurship in Istanbul. Tara Uzra is also a popular columnist and journalist and has interviewed various national and international celebrities.

Tara Uzra Dawood is all about self-optimization. Whether it’s running investment advisory services or coaching people to achieve their dream lives, she sincerely believes you can have it all, she is eager to share with everyone just how you too can achieve your dreams.

Dawood Global Foundation and LADIESFUND Promoting quality education, healthcare and social enterprise with a special focus on women, minorities, youth and the disabled through establishing and supporting institutions, including focus on all types of disaster relief, that ensure participation of vulnerable sections of society in the economy.

LIFE EVENTS

Pakistan State Oil

Director – Board of Management & Board of Directors (Feb 2019 – Present)

Pakistan Refinery Limited

Director (Feb 2020 – Present)

Educate A Girl

Founder (Nov 2015 – Present)

Lean in Pakistan

Founder (Oct 2014 – Present)

Dawood Global Foundation

President (Dec 2010 – Present)

LADIESFUND®

President (2007 – Present)

DAWOODPERKS

CEO (2004 – Present)

786 Investments Limited

Owner & CEO (Mar 2003 – Present)

Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan

Director (2008 – Present)

DelectablyChic! (Formerly Prospere Magazine)

Contributor (Apr 2008 – Apr 2019)

Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited

Director (Oct 2016 – Dec 2018)

Ellevate Network

President, Toronto Chapter (2008 – 2016)

European Development Days

Speaker (Oct 2012)

Danube University Krems

Professor/Lecturer (Feb 2012 – May 2012)

International Investment Funds Association

Member (2004 – 2012)

The Friday Times

Freelance Journalist (2004 – 2012)

International Federation of Business and Professional Women

Member (2008 – 2011)

Libas International

Contributor (2003 – 2011)

Dawn Group of Newspapers

Contributor (2000 – 2011)

Divas in the City

Speaker (2010)

Asia Oceania Regional Meeting

Speaker and Delegate (2010)

Fleming Gulf Conferences

Speaker (2008 – 2010)

Extreme Enterpreneurship Tour

Speaker (2006)

Cornell University, Psychology Department

Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant (1994 – 1995)

FAVORITE QUOTES

Madonna

“Poor is the man whose pleasures depend on the permission of another”

“Why settle for a spark, when you can set the whole world on fire?”

The Princess Bride

Buttercup: We’ll never survive.

Westley: Nonsense, you only say that because nobody ever has.

Eleanor Roosevelt

A woman is like a teabag. You never know how strong she is until she’s in hot water.

Oscar Wilde

Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.

Confucious

It is better to light one small candle than to curse the darkness.

George Bernard Shaw

I learned long ago never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.

Polonius in Hamlet by William Shakespeare

This above all: to thine own self are true.

Reviews

Danielle Duplin

Cofounder, Global Director at AGENCY,

Innovation Producer & Public Speaking Coach

Free Wind Productions

Tara is changing the world, one girl at a time. She has the talent and the tenacity to lead a thriving global organization that educates deserving girls who either by culture or by circumstance do not have access to high-quality content or teachers. Equally important, Tara also brings a unique passion and perspective to help the girls feel beautiful as they learn. Tara is a role model for young women who strive to have meaningful careers; their traditional upbringing notwithstanding. It was a pleasure, and an honor, working with Tara on her talk for YPO, and to see first-hand her expertise, warmth, and hard-earned wisdom that she put into every word. I can’t wait to see where it takes her next!

Anum Shakeel

Global Shaper – Karachi

World Economic Forum

It was an interesting experience working with TUD. She helped and guides her staff on every single step in very polite and professional way. I have learned a lot from her and will In Sha Allah follow her in my professional career. Her interpersonal skills, management capabilities and above all a commitment make her shine wherever her professional ambitions take her. I wish Good Luck to TUD

Aileen Mens

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner

I had the privilege of working with Tara to launch 85 Broads in Toronto. Tara is organized, efficient, insightful and achievement oriented. Her successes to date are both numerous and spectacular. I offer a high recommendation for Tara without reservation.

James McCloskey

Shareholder Services Representative II

The Bank of New York Mellon

Tara’s truly a Renaissance woman. She has degrees from Cornell, Oxford, and Harvard. She runs her own capital management company (DCM Ltd), is an expert public speaker and writer, and has interests as diverse as finance, fashion, charity, sports, and entrepreneurship. She believes in the ability people around her, and bolsters their confidence. If you’re in finance, entrepreneurship, charity, or conference planning, check Tara out. You won’t regret it!

