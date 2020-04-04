The interest rate needs to be further reduced by 5-6%; Shakir Shah, chairman of the Shakir Shah Group and leading businessman

Shakir Shah, chairman of the Shakir Shah Group and leading businessman, Former Chairman of the FPCCI Telecom Committee, Former Senior Vice Chairman of the FPCCI NAB and Police, Shakir Shah said that the Corona virus the whole world is suffering from economic crisis and this is the most serious problem. Pakistan’s economy is also under pressure due to which the domestic economic indicators are suffering and in the coming days its adverse effects will be reflected in the economy. Which is likely to increase the economic hardship of the people, but the government is not only positive for improving the situation. We need to adapt, but interest rates will bring in the single digits, Shakir Shah said in response to a question is a victim of domestic industry downturn. In order to run the industry and improve the economy of the country, the rate of interest needs to be further reduced by 5 to 6 percent, along with a reduction in the tax rate. The prices of petroleum products have not been reduced in Pakistan by proportion, therefore the prices of petroleum products should be reduced according to ground facts in Pakistan so that the common man can get maximum convenience and the domestic industry will also get relief.

Shakir Shah, chairman of th Shakir Shah Group and leading businessman, said the government’s job is to represent the people and He criticized Imran Khan’s policies and said that industry is worried about a huge financial loss due to government policies and therefore the government needs to take concrete steps to revise its economic policies. He further said that the present economy is to strengthen the economy and raise public standard of living.

Shakir Shah said that many countries suffering from the Coronavirus outbreak have reduced interest rates so that the economy can be improved by Pakistan. He said that the cost of business in the world was already high in Pakistan due to which we are facing severe competition in the world, if Pakistan’s industries are funded, not only will people get employment opportunities but also the economy will be accelerated and crime rate will increase in the country.

