KARACHI : Majyd Aziz, Former President, Employers Federation of Pakistan, exhorted the members of the Millenium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship Student Council to consider themselves as leaders of the student body, and it is incumbent upon them to take everyone along and hopefully not introduce negative politics during their tenure. After all, the objectives, goals, and demands of all students are important.

He added that what they learn and experience during their tenure would go a long way in bringing out the best leadership for them in the future whether they would be in trade bodies or in professional organizations or even in their career.

Majyd Aziz further said if he was in the human resources department of a corporation, he would give more weightage to the leaders of Student Councils rather than to leaders of Rotary Club, Lions Club, etc. The objective should also be to make MITE an excellent global institution so that they would in future say that “I am proud to be an alumnus of MITE.”

He disclosed that he wished he had been heading the Student Council when he was in University here and in the USA. It would have provided him with the critical mass to lead organizations in future. Moreover, his personal asset has always been that he earned respect and honor due to honesty, courage, and passion during his tenure as President Employers Federation of Pakistan, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and South Asian Forum of Employers, etc.