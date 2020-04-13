WORLD
US welcomes latest release of prisoners in Afghanistan
WEB DESK – United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the prisoner releases by both the Afghan government and Taliban.
In a tweet, Zalmay said the move is an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence.
He urged both sides to accelerate efforts to meet targets of US-Taliban agreement because potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons poses a real threat.”
Taliban released twenty government prisoners yesterday.
The Afghan government has so far released 361 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison.
