US welcomes latest release of prisoners in Afghanistan

WEB DESK – United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the prisoner releases by both the Afghan government and Taliban.

In a tweet, Zalmay said the move is an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence.

He urged both sides to accelerate efforts to meet targets of US-Taliban agreement because potential for COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons poses a real threat.”

Taliban released twenty government prisoners yesterday.

The Afghan government has so far released 361 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison.

