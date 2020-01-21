Sikandar Sultan Raja
HEADLINE

Sikandar Sultan Raja to be appointed as new CEC

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Sikandar Sultan Raja will be appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

A consensus decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and the members of the Election Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting also agreed to appoint Nisar Durrani as member of Election Commission from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi as its member from Balochistan.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the parliament settled the matter with consensus. She said the names will now be forwarded to the Prime Minister.

Sikandar Sultan Raja: Education

Raja was born in a village in District Sargodha to a father who was an officer in the Pakistan Army.

He was schooled at the Government High School Bhera and later went to the Cadet College Hasan Abdal for further education.

Raja was an exceptional student who went on to obtain an MBBS degree from the prestigious King Edward Medical College in Lahore. In addition to that, Raja also earned a degree in law from the Punjab University and passed his Central Superior Services (CSS) Exam in 1987.

Sikandar Sultan Raja Life as an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service

After passing his CSS exams, Raja was posted as assistant commissioner Islamabad.

Throughout his career, he held many important positions, including the post of deputy commissioner Islamabad. Raja was also posted as director-general Excise & Taxation Punjab, provincial secretary Communications & Works Punjab, provincial secretary Services & General Administration Punjab, and director-general Immigration & Passports in the federal government.

The new CEC also served as chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan (GB), CS Azad Kashmir (AJK), and federal secretary Petroleum & Natural Resources, and recently retired as secretary of Pakistan Railways.

Political contacts with PML-N, JUI-F

Raja is the son-in-law of Saeed Mehdi, a former principal secretary of Nawaz Sharif. When Sharif’s government was ousted in 1999, Mehdi was imprisoned along with him.

According to a report published in The News earlier this month, Raja used to visit PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in prison when he would go there to visit his father in the year 2000.

Credible sources also told the publication that before the government proposed his name for the CEC slot, Raja had established contacts with Nawaz Sharif for support, which was forthcoming.

He also activated his communication channels with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, who also approved his name.

The PML-N was then tasked with lobbying other opposition parties for the approval of his name for the position.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

Kartarpur corridor
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan all set to open Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9: PM

Posted on Author Press Release

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from across the globe. In a Facebook post, he said construction work on the Kartarpur project enters the final stages and will be open to the public on the 9th of next month.    Prime Minister said the world’s largest […]

DG ISPR laments India media over propaganda on COAS-Chawla handshake
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

DG ISPR laments India media over propaganda on COAS-Chawla handshake

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday declared the opening of Kartarpur corridor an important step forward towards peace. In a Twitter message, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the COAS attended Kartarpura Corridor ceremony and termed it a step towards peace which our […]

NBP Collaborates with AMTF in Blood Donation Drive
BUSINESS HEADLINE WELLNESS

NBP Collaborates with AMTF in Blood Donation Drive

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

National Bank of Pakistan(NBP) has facilitated Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF) in organizing a ‘Blood Donation Camp’ at the NBP Head Office to receive blood donations from NBP employees for later blood transfusions to patients specially children suffering from thalassemia and other blood related diseases. This initiative received an overwhelming response and large units of […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.