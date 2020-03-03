KARACHI – Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Anjum Nisar selected Shanaz Ramzi as convener of the central standing committee on Tourism and development for 2020.

The CEO of Starlinks PR, Shanaz Ramzi has been associated with the Heritage Foundation since the past 2 decades, Shanaz Ramzi is one of the few people that affectively promoted Tourism in the country without affecting the ecosystem and has played her role effectively.

Like this: Like Loading...