KARACHI – Fashion Designer Sana Hashwani, CEO of popular clothing brand Sana Safinaz has broken her silence after rumours of her being corona-positive surfaced on social media platforms.

Reacting to all those rumours, the Sana Hashwani brand’s management team posted a lengthy statement on Instagram which reads, “We are appalled by the way some people create false content at the expense of others.

“We are sharing Sana Hashwani’s test results in order to dispel the rumours that claim she has COVID19. Sana returned from the UK and took the test as a precaution to refrain from endangering family members with compromised immunity.”

“She tested negative but nonetheless, placed herself under self-isolation, as any sensible person who has returned from abroad should do in this time.”

“COVID19 is a worldwide phenomenon and cannot be trivialised in such an insensitive way. The virus can affect anyone and it is our social, moral and religious duty to fight against it in whichever way we can.” the notification read.

The team management ended the note saying: “We wish everybody health and the courage to not make a bad situation worse by spreading uncalled for and unproductive slander.”

Courtesy – 24

