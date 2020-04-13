Oneapple : The first Pakistani company has A Assembly Plant of computers

Oneapple is the first assembly plant of computers by any Pakistani company, Tarhir Rizvi says OneApple name’s similarity with the international brand Apple is just a coincidence, OneApple is A private company has a plant for assembling computers and mobile phones in Pakistan.

We are making desktop and laptop computers in the first phase and later will extend the development to mobile phones,” Rizvi said. The plant is located in Korangi industrial area.

We established this company 15 years back and (at that time) Apple was not much famous,” he added.

He said that he had been facing a lot of difficulties in the promotion of his brand in the country. He applied for the royalty on the brand name OneApple in 2008.

Syed Tahir Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of One Apple, a private IT company said the Pakistan Public Procurement Rules, relevant clauses of 10 and 32 did not fully implement that was inflicted losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Government officials are playing their keen role in promoting products of international firms, instead of giving maximum priority to local IT companies in this regard. Rizvi blamed that government departments had always given priority to the products of foreign firms as compared to national manufacturing items, relating to information technology. He said the local IT companies did not compete with international brands due to strict terms of reference (ToRs), for awarding contracts of various projects.

OneApple IT Branded Products, who was established in 1999.

OneApple was introduced in Pakistan in the year 2003. OneApple Desktop Computer & Tablet PC have won the Brand of the Year Award for 2011 & 2013. OneApple Laptop also won the Consumers Choice Award for 2012.

Global Partners are Innolux Taiwan, Intel USA, Seagate USA, Kingston USA, Record Group China, and Catic China.

The Manufacturing of OneApple Products is in Shenzhen China, having world Standard testing and Quality Control systems Also

IT Products Assembling unit has been established in the year 2016, it is the first IT Industry in Pakistan.

Desktop Computers have large Scale form factors to provide more space for exhaust and to eliminate suffocation inside the CPU, whereas other international brands are providing small form factors, which are not suitable for hot Pakistani environment.

