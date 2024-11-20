KARACHI 20th November, 2024: 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 got underway today i.e. 19th November 2024 at Kashmir Hall, Karachi Expo Centre, Karachi. inauguration ceremony was a grand affair attended delegates, exhibitors, senior members of armed forces and selected members from press. Chief Guest of the inauguration ceremony was Federal Minister for Defence Production, Mr. Khawaja Muhammad Asif and accompanying him on stage were Federal Minister for Commerce, mr. jam kamal khan, Governor of Sindh, Mr. Kamran Khan Tessori and Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Tanoli, Director General Sindh Rangers,

Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited has been a regular participant at International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), which is a mega regional event; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan started operations in Pakistan on 28th April 2005 with a formal inauguration of its facilities. Following our philosophy of pushing limits, Rohde & Schwarz established its local presence as a private limited company in Pakistan backed by competent human resource. Our engineers & technicians are regularly trained in Germany, Singapore and UAE at our state of the art facilities and under supervision of world renowned experts.

Mr. Haris Ali, Managing Director of Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan briefed esteemed delegates, dignitaries and visitors about latest cutting edge technology that Rohde & Schwarz has for its valued customers and he also shared that; Rohde & Schwarz is one of the foreign manufacturers which have directly invested in Pakistan in its history, in the high tech areas of Radio Communication, Test & Measurement, Security of information, Analog & Digital Broadcasting, Radio Monitoring & Radiolocation.

At the 12th Edition of International Defense Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS 2024, from 19th November 2024 till 22nd November 2024, Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan presented some major solutions from its broad product portfolio for true spectrum dominance.

The leading German electronics group Rohde & Schwarz showcased a variety of new and proven technology solutions from its different business fields presented its software defined radios in conjunction with innovative high data rate (HDR) waveforms. The open architecture following the software communications architecture (SCA) standard allows porting of third-party waveforms. The new R&S®SDAR, also known as SOVERON AR, is the only software defined airborne radio on the market that also meets civil safety avionic standards, providing full independence for unrestricted joint civil-military operations. The tactical radio is especially designed for use in vehicles and allows minimum antenna spacing. The R&S®SDHR, aka SOVERON HR, brings the advantages and technical innovation of true software implementation into the handheld format. The R&S®HDR waveform family supports mobile networking, which is required for network centric operations and automatic adaptation to network changes, thanks to the use of mobile ad hoc network protocols.