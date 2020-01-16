Reckitt Benckiser
BUSINESS

Reckitt Benckiser appoints Kashan Hasan as the new

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Reckitt Benckiser (RB), a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, has appointed Kashan Hasan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Pakistan business. Kashan will be spearheading the health business with immediate effect. Kashan has been associated with RB for the last 12 years, serving in various successful leadership roles across the globe in Pakistan, UK, South Africa, Egypt and the Middle East. In his most recent role, he was serving as the Regional Sales Director for the Hygiene Home business for the MENA region.

This announcement comes as Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited evolves into the next stage of strategic development and accelerated growth. In this new role, Kashan will be leading the Company towards expansion within the country and strengthening its position in the market, while driving the business through its purpose-led brands. He will also be the key leading force behind RB Pakistan’s social vision and commitment of “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” (powered by the Company’s leading brand, Dettol) for a cleaner and healthier Pakistan.

Talking about his new role, Kashan stated, “RB Pakistan is committed to contribute to Pakistan through our leading health and hygiene brands for our consumers and the social impact we have achieved by reaching millions across the country. Pakistan is a very important market for RB with big potential for growth, I will be ensuring that we stay ahead of the game and focus on providing innovative solutions for our consumers to put health in their own hands, in true RB spirit.”

Kashan Hasan brings in over 18 years of leadership and management experience across various industries including consumer goods, consumer durables, consumer health, hygiene, home, food and confectionary. As a Sales and Marketing professional he brings in diverse experience in Sales, Trade Marketing, Key Account Management, and Customer and Consumer Marketing.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS

Karandaaz Pakistan Launches Customer Segmentation Framework Report

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: Karandaaz Pakistan, a key proponent of financial inclusion in the country, shared the findings of its study on Consumer Segmentation at an event in Islamabad. The customer segmentation report, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), is based on an exhaustive study by Karandaaz’s international consulting partners, Dalberg Design Impact Group. The […]

ACCA
BUSINESS

Ethics is a key enabler of business sustainability, economic growth: business leaders

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Renowned business and thought leaders gathered in Lahore to deliberate on the importance of ethics and trust in accelerating sustainable business growth in the country at an event jointly organised by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Pakistan Business Council’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) and […]

gas stealers
BUSINESS

PM lauded for action against gas stealers: Mian Zahid Hussain

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to nail gas thieves. The countrywide operation is laudable but incomplete unless action […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.