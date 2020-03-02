KARACHI – Hakim Ibn Hakim Professor Dr. Muhammad Maqsood Ilahi, acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Spiritual Mission and invited the world scholar while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Maqsood Ilahi says If anyone who wants to be protected from the virus or has been infected with the Coronavirus, I declare a cure for it – a trial is a condition. With this treatment, not only will Karuna be cured of the virus, but all the viruses and bacteria will become the refuge of Allah. He further said that Allaah says (interpretation of the meaning): “He created man and jinn just to worship Almighty Allah.”

Every person must understand that the worship is not only to offer prayer, keep fast, perform Hajj and pay Zakat but he worship is to follow all the commandants of Allah while performing any actions of our life.

Allah revealed his every commandment to His servants through His Prophet, therefore, the obedience of Allah’s Prophets is Allah’s Obedience.

A big number of the people of this material world believe in Allah and such a huge quantity cannot be possibly united on lie, but the right path was missed by the man who was actuated his self desires and luceterian net.

Jews believe in Allah but ehy call Hazrat Uzair (A.S) His son and associated with Him, while Christians associated with Allah by calling Hazrat Essa (A.S) His son, every Prophet propagated Allah’s words and his pure unity and oneness which is real way of world’s comfort and hereafter forgiveness.

The successful nations are these in any era, who believed in Allah and His Prophet or A postal and the nations who did not believe they were destroyed and rubbed from he page of life. The Holy Prophet (SAW) is the real of the Prophets sent by Allah, the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) is the source of comfort and preservation from the problems and diseases in the world, as well as the source of willingness of Allah hereafter. Every revealed book whether it is Taurah or Zabur or Injeel or the Holy Quran or Gita of Hinduism, indicated and announced about the advent of the Holy Prophet (SAW) and success of the world and thereafter who followed this teachings.

The Holy Prophet (SAW) has given guidance about each and every aspect of the world and hereafter, he stopped to attend the unlawful actions and convinced to do the lawful actions. If a man does not leave unlawful actions and ignores the lawful actions, he is standing against the system of nature and this stand causes the destructions.

When someone looks at the face of his wife with love, it is a good deed, but when he looks at any unknown female face, it is a big sin after shirk.Unlawful morsel has been made the main cause root of everything and lawful morsel has been mode light for the body. Here, we need to understand that all the actions made lawful by Allah are the resources of recovery from any physical and spiritual diseases and performing any unlawful actions may cause the physical or spiritual diseases.

Prof Dr. Muhammad Maqsood Ilahi says Firstly, I invite the world to believe in One Allah and His last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and then abstaining from all the thing he made unlawful for us, we get the things He permitted for us.

Secondly, the virus is breaking news of these days. This virus suffered many human lives, the human brain is still unaware of a perfect solution of this problem. I invite all the people of the world for the treatment of this Corona harmful and killer virus.

Recite the following works three times after the Fajr prayer and also three times after the Magrib prayer.

It any person desires the physical treatment, he may boil “Charaita, leaves of the Neem tree, leaves of Tulsi in a range of two glass water, and after boiling when the range of water decrease to one glass, drink one table spoon honey can be added for taste, this is the use twice in a day and the patient will be recovered before completion of the week.

For Last action of recovery, grand a same quantity of Aamla, Baheera, Hararzard without seed and take one table spoon with water twice a day and also drink nine drops of Ribes Nigrum O three times in a day.



