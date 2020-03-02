PM launches Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan says granting scholarships on merit to deserving undergraduate students is another step towards the realization of goal of a welfare state based on the pattern of state of Madina.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme in Islamabad on Monday, he said this program complements his roadmap to transform Pakistan on the model of state of Madina.

The Prime Minister said in that model, Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) had ensured that it was responsibility of state to care and look after the weaker segments of society.

Appreciating the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program, he said the state will increase the number of scholarships as well as the funds of HEC when financial situation improves.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the recipients of this scholarship will study with dedication to bring laurels to the country in various fields.

He congratulated Dr. Sania Nishtar for launching this program and other schemes under Ehsaas umbrella.

Imran Khan also handed over the scholarship award letters to selected students.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare Dr Sania Nishtar said the scholarships will be awarded on transparency and merit to help the deserving students get education.

She said fifty thousand scholarships will be given each year to the deserving students of 119 public sector universities across the country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. A total of two hundred thousand students will benefit from this program.

Sania Nishtar said that fifty per cent quota has been fixed in the undergraduate scholarship programme for the women whilst two per cent for the disabled persons.

She said the scholarship program covers the tuition fee and four thousand rupees will be given to the students as a monthly stipend.

The Special Assistant said that over one hundred and thirty two thousand students have applied for the scholarship.



