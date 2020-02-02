HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave for two-day Malaysian visit today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia on a two-day visit to the southeast Asian country Today.

He is visiting on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers would have tete-e-tete, followed by delegation-level talks. They will witness the signing of important agreements and MoUs and have joint press stakeout.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia. During his various interactions, the Prime Minister will share his vision about Pakistan and underline Pakistan’s positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister’s visit is another sign of robust engagement between Pakistan and Malaysia and the shared commitment to further fortify the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018. Earlier, the Prime Minister had visited Malaysia in November 2018.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad visited Pakistan on 21-23 March last year and was Chief Guest at the Pakistan Day Parade. The two Prime Ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Session in New York in September last.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy close, cordial ties based on commonalities of faith and culture and marked by exceptional mutual trust and understanding.

In line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries, bilateral ties have deepened in recent years, leading to closer cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment, industry, defense, education and in various international forums.

The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirm Pakistan’s resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia and further expand the existing broad-based, long-term and enduring cooperation.

