WORLD

President Donald J. Trump Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration

Kanwal Abidi 2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

WASHINGTON D.C – President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Arkansas and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Arkansas impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named George A. Robinson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

Related Articles

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu thanks PM Imran Khan for Kartarpur border decision

November 25, 2018
Diwali

Hindu community celebrating “Diwali” today

November 7, 2018

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over to observe Black Day tomorrow

October 26, 2018

Saudi Arabia starts taking practical steps to implement Vision 2030

September 13, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: