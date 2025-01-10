Karachi : Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has extended his full support to Sindh Police in maintenance of Law & Order from the platform of the apex body. We have a common objective of safe & secure; economically-vibrant; business-friendly and prosperous Sindh – and, business community is the real stakeholder and at the receiving end of law & order challenges. Therefore, it is in our own interest to support Sindh Police in its tremendous show of courage and sacrifices, he added.

It is pertinent to note that Mr. Javed Alam Odho, Additional Inspector General – Karachi, Sindh Police, has paid a detailed visit to the Federation House for an interactive session with business, industry and trade community to answer their question and address their grievances. He provided quite a number of immediate solutions; substantive remedial orders and tangible follow-up measures on the spot, President FPCCI informed.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh also apprised that AIG has briefed FPCCI on the performance of Sindh Police over the last few months – which is categorically showing declining crime rate in Karachi. Nevertheless, he admitted, a lot more needs to be done to fully restore investor confidence.

FPCCI Chief paid his tributes to the martyrs and ghazis of Sindh Police, who put their lives in the line of fire on a daily basis. Media can play a pivotal role in projecting the soft-image of Karachi and Sindh to the world; and, particularly, should portray the contributions and sacrifices being embraced by Sindh Police, he added.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, proposed that FPCCI can be given access to online FIR portal for registration of FIRs and police complaints vis-à-vis business community for expeditious redressal and resolution of their issues – and, digital access can simplify and streamline the process to reach out to the law enforcement. He also proposed a joint seminar to market, project and position the province as an investment-friendly destination to the world.

Mr. Aman Paracha, Mr. Asif Sakhi and Abdul Mohamin Khan, VPs FPCCI, discussed sectorial, transportation, ports, regional, inter and intra-provincial law & order issues being faced by the business community; which can be resolved through better coordination, liaison and consultation with the stakeholders.

Mr. Javed Alam Odho, AIG Sindh Police, briefed the large ensemble of the prominent industrialists on e-tagging, facial recognition camera, safe city and other technological initiatives on the lines of other developed industrial cities of the world. Additionally, thousands of police personnel are being hired and at a various stages of the recruitment process.

Mr. Javed Alam Odho, AIG Sindh Police, informed that major steps will be implemented towards the Karachi safe city in the next year; and, the police is using GPS & cellular data extensively to curtail and control the crime. We must utilize the technology to reduce the burden on police force and enhance the precision in its operations, he added.

It was decided during the meeting that Mr. Ikram Rajput, Convener of FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Law & Order for Sindh Region, will be nominated as the focal person from FPCCI’s side to convey the complaints and grievances to the high-command of Sindh Police for their swift and satisfactory resolution.