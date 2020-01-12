Gul Makai
ENTERTAINMENT

Powerful Trailer of Gul Makai- A Malala Yousafzai Biopic

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – The trailer of Gul Makai, which is based on the life of teenage activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is out, the trailer highlights the need for education for women.

The trailer of Gul Makai is a mixed bag and showcases content packaged in a stereotypical way although its heart seems to be in the right place. More than Malala’s struggle, the terrorist elements (which have been cleared since the last few years) in Swat have been highlighted.

The film which features Reem Shaikh in the lead role, also features Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakari, Mukesh Rishi and late Om Puri in the pivotal roles, directed by  HE Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla.

Watch out the trailer below.

The film draws attention towards the importance and influence of Malala’s family throughout her journey

Gul Makai releases on January 31.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT

Fahad Ahmad performs his new single “Himmat”

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Fahad Ahmad keeping with his mission to talk about mental health performs his single Himmat at Project Hope, launch of a weekly mental health support group by Anxiety Anonymous and T2F. The event held on November 14 at T2F features several speakers including Khalid Malik, Ahsan Bari, Varah Mussavir, Sana Zehra, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi on […]

Baaji
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Baaji- Official Teaser is out

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Moviegoers in general and fans of Pakistani cinema, in particular, have been hotly anticipating this moment: the teaser for Baaji”, one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2019, is being released today, 23rd April. Ever since “Baaji” was announced last year, The film has been titillating the imaginations of cinema audiences. The First Look, […]
ENTERTAINMENT

Lux Style Awards: Mahira Khan Turns Heads With Ethereal Look

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Beauty Queen and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has brilliantly carved her niche in the showbiz, absolutely slew beholders with her gorgeous appearance at the red carpet of the Lux Style Awards 2019 on Sunday evening. Mahira Khan stunning look, in golden brown outfits, brought huge applause for the beautiful lady and even […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.