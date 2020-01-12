Powerful Trailer of Gul Makai- A Malala Yousafzai Biopic

KARACHI – The trailer of Gul Makai, which is based on the life of teenage activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is out, the trailer highlights the need for education for women.

The trailer of Gul Makai is a mixed bag and showcases content packaged in a stereotypical way although its heart seems to be in the right place. More than Malala’s struggle, the terrorist elements (which have been cleared since the last few years) in Swat have been highlighted.

The film which features Reem Shaikh in the lead role, also features Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakari, Mukesh Rishi and late Om Puri in the pivotal roles, directed by HE Amjad Khan and produced by Sanjay Singla.

Watch out the trailer below.

The film draws attention towards the importance and influence of Malala’s family throughout her journey

Gul Makai releases on January 31.



