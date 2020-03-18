BUSINESS

PML-N Business Forum express disappointment over SBP decision on cut on discount rate

Theazb Web Desk 21 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Mirza Ishtiaq Baig President Business Forum PML-N expressed his concern on meager cut by State Bank of Pakistan in their policy rate by only 75bps.  He said business community is disappointed by the decision of State Bank of Pakistan ignoring their demand to reduce discount rate by 200bps to 11.25%.

He said, at the time when central banks of 20 countries have slashed their discount rates substantially including US Federal Reserve who has cut the rate to zero to stimulus their economy, Pakistan has missed the opportunity to support its weak economy, declining stock market and to counter effect of corona virus. Ishtiaq Baig further said that Pakistan is the only country in the region having highest discount rate.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Daraz

Shake Shake feature joins Daraz App’s rich repository of technological innovations

February 23, 2019
Hyundai

Hyundai Unveils Pakistan’s First Digital Auto Store

February 23, 2019

FFC organizes Pakistan Leadership Conversation on SDGs

December 19, 2018
Mian Zahid Hussain

PM Imran Khan’s housing scheme is difficult but can be a game changer: Mian Zahid Hussain

October 19, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: