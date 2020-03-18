KARACHI – ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has recognised Maaz Masood Ansari, Executive Director Financial Advisory, Deloitte, with its Regional Advocate of the Year Award for Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region.

The ACCA member from Pakistan, Maaz, was lauded for his contributions to developing professional accountancy across Pakistan, particularly in supporting Deloitte trainees and employees at department level further develop and become ACCA members themselves.

“ACCA’s Advocacy Awards are not about career achievement but about the way that ACCA members give back to their communities, and help ACCA to develop the next generation of professional accountants. ACCA members in Pakistan are a driving force at the forefront of the accounting industry. Maaz has set a great example for all professionals in the country on how they can lead the profession into the future by dedicating their efforts to developing future-ready talent.” – Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan

Stuart Dunlop, ACCA’s regional director – MESA said: ‘Maaz Masood Ansari is an active ACCA member and advocate that has supported ACCA Pakistan immensely with his personal and professional networks, most notably at Deloitte. The collaboration between Deloitte Pakistan and ACCA Pakistan has generated many opportunities for the recruitment of talent and connecting us with employers and members as well as hosting CPD events, conferences and more. Congratulations Maaz on your great achievements for ACCA.’

Commenting on his contributions, ACCA’s regional head of member affairs, Haroon A. Jan, said,

‘Maaz has been instrumental in collaboration between ACCA and Deloitte on holding the CPEC conference in Pakistan, which was a big success in creating awareness on the economic potential of CPEC for Pakistan. Initiatives like these are an example of working in the public interest, which is core to our membership fabric.’

‘ACCA holds Pakistan Leadership Conversation annually which brings topical global developments to the professionals in the country. Once again Maaz played a key role in the building an exemplary partnership between ACCA and Deloitte, which was pivotal to achieving the objectives of the event. The impact of Maaz’s contributions was recognised by all the judges of ACCA’s Regional Advocacy Awards. The judging panel consisted of senior ACCA members from Middle East, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan,’ he further added.

ACCA launched the regional advocacy awards in 2017 to recognise members who go above and beyond in expressing public support for the accountancy profession, embodying ACCA’s values. These advocates are also members who deliver public value, display ethical professionalism and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

The full list of ACCA Regional Advocate Award winners for 2019 are:

ACCA MESA Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Maaz Masood Ansari from Pakistan

from Pakistan ACCA Emerging Markets Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Rajeev Giri from India

from India ACCA ASEAN ANZ Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Mariam Riza from Australia

from Australia ACCA Europe and Americas Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Eilis Quinlan from Ireland

from Ireland ACCA Africa Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Victoria Abiola Ajayi from Nigeria

from Nigeria ACCA Greater China Regional Advocate of the Year 2019: Jennifer Tan from Hong Kong SAR.

In addition to their professional excellence and globally in-demand expertise, ACCA members are particularly focused on delivering public value in Pakistan. They are currently involved in numerous free-of-cost, public value projects such as promoting financial literacy among micro entrepreneurs, and helping small businesses with their scalability and sustainability.

Like this: Like Loading...