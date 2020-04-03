HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM emphasizes the need for effective enforcement of decisions to contain coronavirus

Theazb Web Desk 7 hours ago
ISLAMABAD – – Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the need to render untiring efforts for effective enforcement of the decisions through National Command and Operation Centre to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country.

He expressed these views during a visit to National Command and Operation Centre for COVID-19 in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the establishment of the National Command and Operation Centre and progress made by it so far.

He reiterated that there must be no compromise on availability of essential food items and sustainability of supply lines throughout the country. 

Imran Khan stressed to prioritize the efforts and enforce the decisions of the NCOC through regular and timely meetings under the leadership of Federal Minister Asad Umer. He warned that hoarders and smugglers will be made an example.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed by Federal Minister Asad Umer and DG Operations and Planning NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya about the latest situation of the killer disease, measures taken thus far and future course of action for containment efforts.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit.

National Command and Operation Centre is nerve centre to synergize and articulate the unified national effort against COVID-19, and to implement the decisions of National Coordination Committee on it. 

