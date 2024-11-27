ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has issued a clarification, refuting the rumors circulating on social media regarding the alleged deaths during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

According to the hospital administration, reports of fatalities among protesters lack credibility. During the PTI protest, 66 security personnel and 36 civilians were brought to the hospital’s emergency department. Most of them were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment, while a few remain under observation.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that PTI supporters have been propagating false claims of fatalities since their retreat.

“They have been making rounds of hospitals since morning in search of bodies for their propaganda,” he remarked.

Naqvi clarified that no firearms were issued to police personnel during the PTI protest, and they were equipped only with batons. “If a single bullet had been fired, they would have created an uproar globally. They are struggling to cover their embarrassment,” he added.