Photos of the Week : President Donald J. Trump

  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, meets with members of the United States Army football team in their locker room before the 120th Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, shakes hands with head coach Jeff Monken as he meets with members of the United States Army football team in their locker room before the 120th Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
  • President Donald J. Trump attends the 120th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
  • United States Navy cadets cheer for President Donald J. Trump during the 120th Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
  • Guests attending the 120th Army-Navy football game wave to President Donald J. Trump Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, participates in a roundtable discussion on the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, participates in a roundtable discussion on the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his wife Mrs. Patricia Marroquin Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the South Portico of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisors, meets with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his delegation Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • First Lady Melania Trump walks with Mrs. Patricia Marroquin, wife of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along the Colonnade of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
  • First Lady Melania Trump has tea with Mrs. Patricia Marroquin, wife of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the Green Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)
  • Vice President Mike Pence greets diners at Zehnders of Frankenmuth Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Frankenmuth, Mich. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)
  • President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, shakes hands with United States Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. Rep. Van Drew, announced over the weekend that he would be changing his political affiliation to the Republican Party. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump applauds guests attending the White Houses Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour)
  • President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the White Houses Summit on Transforming Mental Health Treatment Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House. (Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • First Lady Melania Trump introduces President Donald J. Trump to the podium to deliver remarks prior to signing S. 1790, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Hangar 6 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
  • President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in remarks and signing ceremony for Sl.1790, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) Act for Fiscal Year 2020, in Hanger 6 at Andrews Air Force Base Friday, December 20, 2019, in Maryland, before leaving for Mar-a-Lago for the holidays. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
