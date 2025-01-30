ISLAMABAD – Pakistani consumers may face another increase in petrol and diesel prices starting February 1, 2025, with rates expected to rise by Rs5-6 per litre.

Expected Price Hike

Despite a recent dip in global crude oil prices, local fuel rates are projected to increase due to exchange rate fluctuations and international market trends. Estimates suggest:

Petrol may rise by Rs3 per litre , reaching Rs259-260 per litre .

may rise by , reaching . High-Speed Diesel (HSD) could see a Rs5-6 per litre hike, pushing the price to Rs265 per litre.

Government’s Decision Pending

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit its proposal to the Finance Ministry, which will finalize the adjustments based on global oil price trends and currency exchange rates. The final decision will be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Finance Minister before January 31, 2025.

Previous Price Adjustments

In mid-January, the government raised petrol prices by Rs3.47 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs256.13 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs2.61 per litre, reaching Rs260.95 per litre.