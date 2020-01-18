Shah Mahmood
PAKISTAN

Pakistan will continue efforts for peace in the Middle East: Shah Mahmood

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

DOHA – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will continue its efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East and South Asian regions as well.

Talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdur Rehman in Doha on Saturday, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tension in Middle East.

He said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s sincere efforts in this regard, are being acknowledged by the world.

While talking about relations between Pakistan and Qatar, he said that Pakistan gives much importance with its relations with Doha and wants to enhance multidimensional cooperation with Qatar.

Briefing about huge human rights violations being committed by Indian occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, he said 8 million innocent Kashmiris are facing continued lock down and detention in the valley since last five months.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in Afghan Peace process and its role in establishing peace in the region.

Monitoring Desk

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

‘No NRO, No compromise’: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Posted on Author News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in his statement on Sunday has reiterated that giving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the corrupt elements would be equivalent to committing treason with the country. PM once more has cleared that, “No NRO, No compromise”. The premier criticized opposition parties and said that the country cannot be developed […]

Saleem
PAKISTAN

Govt going to IMF to fulfill financial necessities: Farrukh Saleem

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD:  Spokesperson to government on Economy and Energy Affairs Dr Farrukh Saleem said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made successful foreign visits to put the national economy back on track. Talking to a news channel, he said present government is consulting with economic experts to utilize all possible options to stable the economy. He said […]
PAKISTAN

Shehbaz Sharif challenges PM Imran to prove NRO claim

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he would leave politics if Prime Minister Imran Khan could prove that a request for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was made. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president questioned, while speaking ath the floor of National Assembly who had asked the prime minister for an NRO, […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.