The smoking crisis in Pakistan is worsening as new research highlights a powerful driver behind tobacco harm. A landmark study reportedly shows misinformation, not cost or access, is blocking smokers from switching to safer alternatives.

The smoking crisis is linked to widespread false beliefs about nicotine and vaping products. According to researchers, these myths are shaping behavior across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Pakistan Smoking Crisis and Study Findings

The smoking crisis in Pakistan was examined in a large mixed-methods study across six provinces. The research surveyed 1,600 adults, including over 1,000 smokers.

It reportedly found that 59.3% of smokers believe vaping is more harmful than cigarettes. Many also wrongly associate nicotine itself with cancer.

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Smoking Crisis Data

The smoking crisis appears most visible in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad where focus groups revealed strong misconceptions.

Participants spontaneously repeated myths such as “popcorn lung,” antifreeze in vapes, and equal danger in all nicotine products.

WTA Report on Smoking Crisis Myths

The smoking crisis findings were compiled by World Tobacco Alternatives in a report titled The Switch Report.

It reportedly shows that 56.6% of smokers incorrectly believe nicotine causes cancer, despite scientific evidence linking harm primarily to combustion.

Shahbaz Khan Statement on Smoking Crisis

The smoking crisis was also addressed by Shahbaz Khan, who stated that misinformation is the biggest barrier to harm reduction.

He reportedly emphasized that government action is needed to correct false narratives and improve public health communication.

Pakistan Smoking Crisis and Behavior Gap

The smoking crisis reveals a major behavioral gap. Around 45.6% of smokers said they would switch to safer alternatives if given reliable evidence.

However, only 8.7% have actively considered switching, showing a major information gap rather than resistance.

Pakistan Smoking Crisis Policy Challenges

The smoking crisis is worsened by limited access to accurate information. Only 7.8% of smokers reported frequent exposure to harm-reduction messaging.

Researchers suggest public education campaigns and clearer regulation could reduce misinformation and improve health outcomes.