Eight Muslim-majority countries have jointly denounced recent Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, warning that the moves violate international law and threaten the long-standing status quo in occupied East Jerusalem.

Pakistan joined Egypt, Turkiye, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in issuing a joint statement condemning recent Israeli actions at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. The eight foreign ministers described the developments as provocative, unlawful and a threat to regional peace.

The statement came a day after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir led hundreds of Israeli Jews into the Al Aqsa compound during the Jewish fasting day of Tisha B’Av. The ministers strongly criticised the large-scale visits by Israeli settlers, the display of Israeli flags inside the mosque courtyards and the installation of two police tents at the site.

The eight countries said these actions violate international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the long-standing historical and legal status quo governing the holy site in occupied East Jerusalem. They stressed that such measures increase tensions, fuel extremism and weaken international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

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The joint statement also condemned repeated acts of incitement, calls encouraging incursions into the mosque compound and violence involving extremist Israeli officials and groups. The ministers warned that these actions deepen instability and undermine prospects for regional security.

The countries expressed concern over restrictions affecting access to Jerusalem’s Old City and its religious sites. They said discriminatory limitations imposed on worshippers represent violations of international humanitarian law and reflect attempts to alter the historical and legal status of the holy places.

The ministers reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites. They also criticised what they described as continued efforts to change the historical, legal and demographic character of the occupied city.

The statement rejected any attempt to alter the long-standing status quo in Jerusalem and reaffirmed support for the historic Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic holy sites. It also emphasised that the entire 144-dunam Al Aqsa Mosque compound is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims and remains under the administration of the Jerusalem Endowments and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which operates under Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The ministers urged Israel to immediately remove restrictions preventing Muslim worshippers from accessing the Old City and Al Aqsa Mosque. They also called on the international community to take firm action to stop what they described as ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Ben Gvir’s latest visit coincided with Tisha B’Av, the annual Jewish fast commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples. Footage from the compound showed hundreds of Israeli visitors entering the site, with many participating in prayers. Since assuming office, Ben Gvir has entered the compound more than a dozen times and has repeatedly called for stronger measures against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

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