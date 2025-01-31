In a ground-breaking milestone, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has initiated its first multimodal TIR transportation from China to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Pakistan.

This achievement signifies a major leap forward in the operationalization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), utilizing the shortest and most efficient route from China to the Gulf region via Pakistan. This milestone also reflects a significant step towards ensuring year-round functionality of the Khunjerab Pass, a vital gateway for regional trade.

The journey commenced with an NLC truck, laden with electronic equipment, departing from Kashgar, en route to Jebel Ali Port in Dubai. The truck made its first stop at NLC Dry Port Sost, where a ceremony was held to mark the historic occasion. Senior representatives of the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Customs officials, and a large number of exporters and importers attended the event.

The cargo container, after being transported via NLC trucks from Kashgar to Karachi, will embark on the sea leg of its journey to its final destination at Jebel Ali Port.

Chinese media has prominently highlighted the news about Multimodal TIR service of NLC.

This transformative development offers immense advantages for the business community. The TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system not only ensures the shortest route to the Gulf region but also enhances time efficiency and cost-effectiveness. By enabling expedited cross-border transportation, this initiative opens new avenues for exporters and importers, providing a fast, economical, and reliable logistics solution.

Business community welcomed the launch of NLC’s multimodal TIR operations and expressed optimism that this initiative will bolster economic activities, facilitate trade diversification, and unlock unprecedented opportunities for businesses in the region. The development not only marks a turning point in regional trade dynamics but also underscores Pakistan’s growing significance as an important logistics hub connecting Asia with global markets, they added.

It is worth mentioning here that NLC has been at the forefront of regional connectivity, regularly operating cargo services between Pakistan, China, and Central Asian states via the Khunjerab Pass and other trade corridors. With this latest achievement, NLC continues to solidify its position as a leader in regional logistics, facilitating connectivity and fostering economic growth.