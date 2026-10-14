Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Trailer Divides Fans Over Greta Gerwig’s Vision

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some viewers have praised its bold visual style, while others have questioned its approach to the classic fantasy story.

Released on October 13, the trailer combines psychedelic imagery with Led Zeppelin’s iconic song Stairway to Heaven. The music and visuals suggest a rock-inspired interpretation of C.S. Lewis’s fantasy world.

Fans Divided Over the Trailer

Reactions across social media platforms, including Reddit and X, have ranged from enthusiasm to disappointment.

Supporters have welcomed Gerwig’s creative direction. One viewer described it as “the best trailer I’ve seen in years”.

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Another praised the apparent balance between the original story and the film’s modern style, writing, “Looks to be a very faithful adaptation with a sort of rock opera twist.”

However, other viewers remain unconvinced. Some questioned whether the trailer captures the distinctive atmosphere of Narnia.

One critic called it a “Visually stunning trailer” but said nothing clearly identified it as a Narnia film.

Visual Effects Draw Comparisons to Marvel Films

The trailer’s visual effects have also attracted criticism. Some viewers compared its aesthetic to Marvel productions, including Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy.

These comparisons reflect concerns that elaborate computer-generated imagery could overshadow the story’s characters and fantasy elements.

Other fans, however, appear willing to give Gerwig’s interpretation a chance. They see the trailer’s unusual style as a possible way to introduce the story to a new generation.

Cast and Aslan Casting Add to the Debate

The adaptation has faced scrutiny even before the trailer’s release. Gerwig’s involvement and the decision to cast Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, the central lion character, have drawn particular attention.

The reported cast also includes David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds and Daniel Craig.

The film adapts The Magician’s Nephew, the story that explores the origins of Narnia within Lewis’s fantasy series. Fans will be watching to see how Gerwig balances the source material with her own cinematic approach.

Netflix Sets 2027 Release

Netflix plans to release Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew in cinemas and IMAX on February 12, 2027.

The trailer has already opened a debate about the film’s style and faithfulness to the original books. Ultimately, audiences will have to wait for the full release to judge how the adaptation brings Lewis’s imaginative world to the screen.

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