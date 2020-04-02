HEADLINE

“Mr. Naveed Asghar” has been appointed CEO of Group M Pakistan

Web Desk 29 mins ago
0 8 Less than a minute

Mr. Naveed Asghar has been appointed CEO of Group M Pakistan by world renowned Group M Global. Mr. Naveed Asghar will take over from April 27, according to a statement issued by Group M Global that Mr. Naveed Asghar is currently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer and Global Business at HBL. Mr. Naveed Asghar started career with Unilever in 1993 and spent 16 years working with them in different countries and different positions. Mr. Naveed Asghar also worked in Middle East Central Asia; Mr. Naveed Asghar has 25 years experience in FMCG sector. He also worked with Lipton, Conor, Life Boy, Coca-Cola and Engro. Naveed is an MBA from LUMS.

Web Desk

Related Articles

Indian HC Ajay Bisaria calls on Imran Khan, felicitates him on victory

August 10, 2018

PM reaffirms Govt’s commitment to protect citizens from Coronavirus pandemic

2 weeks ago

Ten soldiers embrace martyrdom in two terrorist attacks in North Waziristan, Balochistan

July 27, 2019
CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik Talks About His First Year Performance!

November 8, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: