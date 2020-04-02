Mr. Naveed Asghar has been appointed CEO of Group M Pakistan by world renowned Group M Global. Mr. Naveed Asghar will take over from April 27, according to a statement issued by Group M Global that Mr. Naveed Asghar is currently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer and Global Business at HBL. Mr. Naveed Asghar started career with Unilever in 1993 and spent 16 years working with them in different countries and different positions. Mr. Naveed Asghar also worked in Middle East Central Asia; Mr. Naveed Asghar has 25 years experience in FMCG sector. He also worked with Lipton, Conor, Life Boy, Coca-Cola and Engro. Naveed is an MBA from LUMS.

