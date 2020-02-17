HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM warns world to take notice of India’s ultranationalist ideology based on Nazism

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the world to take notice of India’s ultranationalist ideology based on Nazism, otherwise things will go far worse.

Addressing two-day Refugee Summit Islamabad on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan, on Monday, he said if this ideology is not checked, this will lead to destruction and the region will become a flashpoint.

The Prime Minister said the Indian Prime Minister’s statement that they can destroy Pakistan in eleven days is not a responsible statement by a prime minister of a nuclear state with a huge population.

He said because of the Hindutva ideology Kashmiris have been persecuted for over 200 days while living under a lockdown. He said under the same ideology, BJP government passed two discriminatory nationalistic legislations, targeting 200 million Muslims in India.

He said if the international community does not take notice of this situation, it will create another refugee crisis for Pakistan as Muslims of India have been asked to move to Pakistan.

Referring to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister said we have extended the best ever support to the Afghan peace process. He said we need peace in Afghanistan for development and prosperity of internally displaced people. He said development is only possible through trade and friendly relations, which will also help us to improve our relations with Central Asian states.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is celebrating 40 years of hosting refugees. He said despite economic challenges, the host Pakistan kept wonderful relations with Afghan refugees.

He said generosity has nothing to do with the bank balance. This hosting is linked with Madina Hijrat. He said learn and idealize Hijrat of our Prophet (PBUH) who believed in uniting human beings.

The Prime Minister said Islamophobia came after 9/11 because terrorism and Islam was equated, which led to sufferings of refugees across the world. He said every society and religion has every type of people.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Deaf Reach
HEADLINE OPINION

Deaf Reach Program an initiative of Family Educational Services Foundation

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The Deaf Reach Program is an initiative of Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF), a non-profit educational organization active in Pakistan since 1984. FESF is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all members of the community, especially those who are disadvantaged. With one national language, Urdu, four provincial tongues (Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, and Balochi), […]

Imran Khan
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

RSS extremist ideology takes over nuclear armed India: PM

Posted on Author Desk Staff

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again reminded the world community that an extremist ideology Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had taken over India, a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people. On his twitter account, the prime minister posted that RSS was an ideology based on racial superiority, hatred of Muslims & all […]
HEADLINE

Muhammad Aurangzeb Elected Chairman of Pakistan Banks’ Association

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – On completion of the term of Mr. Aftab Manzoor, as Chairman, Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, Habib Bank Limited, has been unanimously elected as Chairman PBA. The PBA elections were held in Karachi on January 14, 2019. Muhammad Aurangzeb joined HBL on April 30, 2018 as the President […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.