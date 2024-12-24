In a major step to enhance internet connectivity, Pakistan will today connect a state-of-the-art 45,000-kilometer-long internet cable passing through Africa to its network.

This modern cable is capable of transferring data at speeds of up to 180 terabits per second, a significant upgrade expected to improve overall internet speeds across the country, including on social media platforms.

This development comes at a time when Pakistan has faced increasing criticism over its slow internet speeds. Just days ago, Shiza Fatima, the Minister of State for Information Technology, admitted that the country’s internet speed lags behind international standards. The issue was further highlighted during a National Assembly session, where the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) raised concerns about the situation.

In the session, MP Shazia Mari criticized the government’s Digital Nation Bill, questioning how digital progress could be claimed while internet speeds remain subpar. The connection of this advanced cable is hoped to address these concerns by providing faster, more stable internet and boosting digital development across Pakistan.

Despite this positive step, some officials have suggested that people reduce their internet usage due to ongoing slow speeds. Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Division, Syed Sajid Mehdi, recently drew attention to internet issues in the National Assembly, including difficulties downloading media on platforms like WhatsApp and frequent outages. He attributed these issues to the pressure on Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.