METRO Pakistan inaugurated its remodeled Stargate Store

KARACHI – METRO Pakistan upgraded its existing Stargate Store near Star Gate, Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi with state-of-art facilities to international standards in order to provide the customer a unique and convenience shopping experience with value for money. 

The upgrades include new fixtures, improved METRO Café with a new bar for organic juices, designated areas for huge range of local products from Sindh and special counter for essential commodities as per government prices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Top Leadership of METRO Pakistan including Mr. Marek, Minkiewicz (Managing Director METRO Pakistan) along with Ms. Birgit Kuhlmann (Deputy Head of Mission German Consulate) who was invited as chief guest.

