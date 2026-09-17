September 17, 2026

Meezan Bank Continues Blood Donation Drive with The Indus Hospital

Web Desk September 17, 2026
Meezan Bank employees donate blood during a drive with The Indus Hospital & Health Network

Meezan Bank employees participate in a blood donation drive with The Indus Hospital & Health Network.

Meezan Bank has continued its blood donation drive in partnership with The Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), reaffirming its commitment to community healthcare.

The bank organised the two-day drive for its employees in collaboration with IHHN, a nationwide non-profit healthcare network. The initiative forms part of a recurring series of blood donation drives between the two organisations.

Employees Support Patients Through Blood Donations

Employees from across Meezan Bank volunteered to donate blood for patients receiving free treatment through IHHN.

The hospital’s medical team conducted health screenings and blood group tests for each donor. Participants also received individual health reports after the screening.

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The initiative allowed employees to contribute to patient care while gaining access to basic health checks.

Meezan Bank Promotes Long-Term Community Support

Meezan Bank views the blood donation programme as part of its wider corporate social responsibility efforts.

Regular donation drives can help healthcare institutions maintain access to blood supplies for patients who need transfusions. The bank also aims to encourage a culture of civic participation among its employees through recurring community initiatives.

Bank Plans Further Social Welfare Initiatives

Meezan Bank continues to explore opportunities to expand its engagement in public health and social welfare.

The bank said it plans further collaborative initiatives across its network. These efforts will support its broader focus on community welfare and sustained social impact.

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